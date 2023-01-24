Actress Lori Loughlin returns to TV in movie airing Jan. 28 after conviction in college admissions scandal

In the film, Loughlin’s first rom-com for the wildly popular network, her character is “aghast when her brother sells his half of their family-owned, upscale candy shop to his best friend from high school ... forcing a sudden urgency to find connection and common ground,” the network said in a September statement .

A made-for-TV crowd pleaser entitled “Fall Into Winter” starring Loughlin and the square-jawed James Tupper will air Saturday at 8 p.m. on the Great American Family network, the company says on its website.

Actress Lori Loughlin, whose meteoric career hit a roadblock in 2020 when she pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in connection with the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, is returning to the small screen.

Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media, lauded Loughlin’s acting chops in the September press release.

“Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” Abbott said. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.”

Loughlin, a Hollywood icon whose role as Aunt Becky on the sitcom “Full House” endeared her to millions, and her fashion designer husband, the effortlessly stylish Mossimo Giannulli, both pleaded guilty in May 2020 to conspiracy charges for paying bribes totaling $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as phony crew recruits.

Loughlin was later sentenced to serve two months in prison, while Giannulli got hit with a five-month term.

The couple was among the dozens of wealthy parents, coaches, school administrators, and others jammed up in the scheme, in which parents paid bribes to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to get their children falsely designated as athletic recruits at fancy schools, thereby paving their way to admission, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams when the scores needed some buffing.

Singer was sentenced earlier this month to serve 3 and 1/2 years behind bars.

