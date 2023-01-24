Amtrak cancels eight Downeaster Trains between Boston and Maine amid weather concerns and downed trees

Workers have removed 300 downed trees since Monday morning in an effort to clear the tracks, according to Jen Flanagan, a spokesperson for Amtrak.

Trains 680 through 687, traveling between Boston and Brunswick, ME,, have all been canceled, according to a statement from Amtrak Northeast on Twitter.

Amtrak said Tuesday eight Downeaster trains were canceled due to severe weather conditions and downed trees.

On Monday, Downeaster Trains 680 through 685 were cancelled, and passengers were given the option to take Train 686 instead, Flanagan said. No alternative transportation is offered Tuesday, she said, but customers will be compensated, “whether in the form of a travel voucher, refund, or something similar.”

Advertisement

“Trains will resume as scheduled once the trees are removed to ensure the safety of our customers and staff,” Flanagan said in an email statement.

Downeaster Train 686 and Train 687 are now canceled due to downed trees blocking the tracks in the area. For further assistance, please call 1-800-USA-RAIL. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 24, 2023

Downeaster Trains 684 and 685 are now canceled due to downed trees in the area. For further assistance please call 1-800-USA-RAIL. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 24, 2023

Due to severe weather and downed trees, Downeaster Trains 680, 681, 682, and 683 are canceled. For reservation assistance, please call 1-800-872-7245. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 24, 2023

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.