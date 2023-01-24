Boston Medical Center executive appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services

Walsh comes to the role after a 13-year run as the head of Boston Medical Center — one of the longest serving hospital CEOs in the state. She ran not only the 514-bed Boston hospital that serves a large portion of patients on government insurance, but also WellSense Health Plan, formerly BMC HealthNet, which serves a large population of MassHealth patients.

Earlier this month, Healey had appointed Mary Beckman acting secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. Beckman, who most recently served as chief of the Health Care and Fair Competition Bureau in the attorney general’s office, will ultimately serve as senior advisor to Walsh.

Boston Medical Center CEO Kate Walsh has been appointed secretary of Health and Human Services, filling one of the most influential roles in Governor Maura Healey’s cabinet, sources familiar with the matter told The Globe .

Walsh did not immediately return a request for comment, and it was unclear who would take over for her at Boston Medical Center. The organization recently appointed Dr. Alastair Bell as president.

Walsh’s appointment places her at the helm of the state’s largest single department, which includes over 12 agencies, two soldiers’ homes, and the state’s Medicaid program. With a combined budget of more than $27 billion, the department accounts for over half of the state’s spending, touching on everything from children in protective custody to elder affairs.

Beyond her experience at Boston Medical Center, Walsh’s background includes a wide swath of the industry. She previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and held senior leadership positions at Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Massachusetts General Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, Saint Luke’s – Roosevelt Hospital Center and the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation.

Her biography on BMC’s website notes that she is currently a board member of the American Hospital Association, Boston Public Health Commission, Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, Association of American Medical Colleges, America’s Essential Hospitals, Pine Street Inn, and Yale University.

Walsh earned her bachelor’s degree and a Master of Public Health from Yale University.

That background will provide solid footing as the state continues to work with a health care sector still struggling in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, beset by staffing shortages and financial challenges.

Walsh’s appointment also comes at a busy time for HHS, as the state also recently launched a new “front door” to behavioral health services as part of its reform of mental health care.

The industry is also waiting on notice from the federal government as to when the federal public health emergency will expire, which will prompt MassHealth to begin verifying the eligibility of the millions of people using state insurance.

Additionally, the state is getting ready to implement a newly awarded waiver from the federal government. The waiver will allow MassHealth to continue the reforms it began five years ago, in which MassHealth sought to change the reimbursement structure for insurers and providers to increase the focus on quality and equity, and emphasize primary care and behavioral health care.

WellSense, the BMC insurer, won the majority of the contracts MassHealth recently negotiated as part of its Accountable Care Program, and Walsh will have to navigate providing reimbursements based on quality measures not only to her former insurer but to competing health insurers.

In her role as secretary, Walsh will also sit on the state’s Health Policy Commission, and will have to navigate her ties to the hospital industry with the organization’s stated desire of creating price caps for the highest-priced providers, as it seeks to constrain health care spending growth.

The appointment largely rounds out Healey’s cabinet, though a post for veterans services remained outstanding, as well as the new post of housing secretary, a position she had promised to create during her campaign.

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByJessBartlett.