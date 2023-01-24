Collaborative provides clothing, footwear to students in need

The Somerville Family Learning Collaborative’s Clothing Closet each year provides items that include winter gear, clothing, sneakers, and boots. The recent donations include a large number of items from Puma North America, which is headquartered in Assembly Row, and from longtime partner Cradles 2 Crayons and Boynton Yards .

A Somerville public schools program recently provided local families in need with clothing and footwear donated by local businesses.

The collaborative, which serves as the school district’s family and community engagement department, provides a variety of wrap-around supports and resources to enhance student learning, including food, clothing, housing referrals, and transportation support. Anyone in need of assistance can contact the collaborative at 617-625-6600, ext. 6994.

