Duxbury woman kills two young children, attempts suicide

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated January 24, 2023, 15 minutes ago

A woman allegedly killed two small children at a home in Duxbury Tuesday evening, injured an eight-month old and then jumped out the window in an apparent suicide attempt, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said.

The children, ages 5 and 3, were pronounced dead at a hospital. The 8-month-old was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment, he said.

Duxbury police and fire located the woman upon arrival at the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Cruz said.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police responded to the home at 47 Summer St. after receiving a 911 call from a man who arrived home “who reported the attempted suicide of a woman who had jumped out the window,” Cruz said at a press briefing which was live-streamed by NBC-10 Boston.

First responders then located three children under the age of five who were unconscious and showing signs of trauma, Cruz said.

“This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy,” Cruz said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.


