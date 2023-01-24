Duxbury woman kills two young children, attempts suicide

A woman allegedly killed two small children at a home in Duxbury Tuesday evening, injured an eight-month old and then jumped out the window in an apparent suicide attempt, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said.

The children, ages 5 and 3, were pronounced dead at a hospital. The 8-month-old was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment, he said.

Duxbury police and fire located the woman upon arrival at the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Cruz said.