Duxbury woman kills two young children, attempts suicide

A woman allegedly killed two small children at a home in Duxbury Tuesday evening, injured an eight-month old and then jumped out the window in an apparent suicide attempt, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said.
The children, ages 5 and 3, were pronounced dead at a hospital. The 8-month-old was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment, he said.
Duxbury police and fire located the woman upon arrival at the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Cruz said.
She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police responded to the home at 47 Summer St. after receiving a 911 call from a man who arrived home “who reported the attempted suicide of a woman who had jumped out the window,” Cruz said at a press briefing which was live-streamed by NBC-10 Boston.
Advertisement
First responders then located three children under the age of five who were unconscious and showing signs of trauma, Cruz said.
The 5-year-old and 3-year-old were pronounced dead at a hospital, he said.
“This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy,” Cruz said.
The investigation is ongoing.
This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.