Hull town manager to retire in June

Longtime town manager Philip Lemnios is retiring at the end of June, and Hull is hiring a consultant to help find his replacement.

Lemnios has been Hull’s town manager since 2007, and previously held the job from 1992 to 2002, with the hiatus to fill the same position in Natick for five years. His future plans include spending time with family and friends, he said.

Lemnios said he is retiring because he has accomplished the goals set when he returned to Hull in 2007: stabilizing the town’s finances, improving its operations, and updating/rehabilitating its infrastructure. He noted that the town has received more than $35 million in grants for seawall, road, and building projects.