‘It can change on a dime.’ New England ski resorts get a boost with recent snowfall

The influx of snow has allowed ski resorts across the region to re-open trails, operate at higher capacities, and welcome more customers.

Following weeks of warmer than average temperatures, Monday’s storm ushered in about two inches of snow in the Boston area, while many locations in central New Hampshire and Maine got more than a foot. Now a storm expected Wednesday could result in a repeat of those conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s finally starting to feel like winter in Massachusetts and across New England, and some ski resort staff are, for now, rejoicing.

Matt Lillard, general manager of Mad River Glen ski resort in Waitsfield, Vt., said the resort has received 16 inches of snow since Jan. 19, allowing it to open 50 of 60 trails and three lifts. That’s a stark improvement from earlier this month, when the popular Vermont resort suspended operations for lack of snow.

“We’re in a good weather pattern and the skiing is great,” Lillard said. “We’re looking forward to it getting better.”

While recent storms have provided a boost the resort desperately needs, Lillard said as of Tuesday the ski area is still 15 to 20 inches short of its 250-inch average annual snowfall. Wednesday’s storm likely won’t be enough to catch up, he said.

Nevertheless, he’s remaining optimistic about the rest of the ski season.

“We have plenty of time left,” he said. “If we can hold the snow and get some good weather and some sunshine in March, we should have a very good, strong season.”

Haverhill’s Ski Bradford, a small resort near the NH border, has been operating seven of its 15 trails this season, said Dennis Gauvin, ski patrol director. The mild winter has made it tough to produce enough man-made snow, but the recent storms have helped “add a base” onto trails that remain closed, he said.

Gauvin said Bradford would need a blizzard to operate at full capacity, and he’s not confident Wednesday’s storm will be the resort’s saving grace.

“We’re always worried in this type of business [because] it’s so dependent on mother nature,” Gauvin said.

Despite Gauvin’s anxieties, Bradford is running its after-school lesson programs, though mild weather caused them to start a week later than usual. He hopes the new snow will reel in customers by getting them in the mood to ski.

“It’s kind of hard to think about skiing when you look at your back yard and see brown or green grass and it’s 45 degrees,” he said. “I think customers are starting to realize they see snow in the backyard.”

Wachusett Mountain in Westminster didn’t fare as well during Monday’s storm. While the resort got snow, the storm caused a power outage around 4 p.m. requiring Wachusett to suspend operations, according to Chris Stimpson, the resort’s public relations manager. National Grid hoped to have the power restored by late afternoon Tuesday.

Despite lower-than-average snowfall this season, Wachusett has been operating at 90 percent capacity for the past month, Stimpson said. Twenty-three of Wachusett’s 27 trails are open.

“It has been a low snowfall year, but we’re actually ahead of last year in terms of visitations,” Stimpson said. “We’re doing fine with our machine-made snow.”

Still, Stimpson can’t deny the additional snow will be good for business.

“It’s basically free marketing because people think ‘It’s snowing, let’s go skiing!’ So we love it,” Stimpson said. “The natural snow is great ... it just makes for good conditions.”

Farther north, Sugarloaf — Maine’s largest ski resort — is thriving this season, said Ethan Austin, marketing and communications director. Located in Carrabasset Valley, the popular ski spot has had cold weather, allowing Sugarloaf to make enough artificial snow to supplement natural snow coverage over about half the resort’s 1,240 skiable acres.

This season has been one of the resort’s best so far, Austin said, and the upcoming storm is the “magic carpet” to continued success. The resort got 15 inches of snow in the past week, Austin said, and it’s expecting 10 to 15 inches more.

More than 80 percent of the resort’s 162 trails and glades are open, according to the resort’s website, and Austin said he hopes more natural snowfall will allow the remaining trails to open, too.

“You never know what the weather’s going to do. It can change on a dime,” Austin said. “But we have the most terrain open as any ski area in the East ... and the forecast for the foreseeable future looks quite good.”









Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie