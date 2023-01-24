Man, 53, injured in two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Harwich

A Somerset man was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with after a truck and an SUV crashed on Route 6 in Harwich Tuesday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State Police troopers responded at around 4 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 westbound said Trooper James D. DeAngelis, a spokesman for State Police, in an e-mail.

The crash occurred near the Route 137 overpass at Exit 85, said Harwich Firefighter Zach Bengston in a brief telephone interview.