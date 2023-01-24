Man, 53, injured in two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Harwich

A Somerset man was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with after a truck and an SUV crashed on Route 6 in Harwich Tuesday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.
State Police troopers responded at around 4 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 westbound said Trooper James D. DeAngelis, a spokesman for State Police, in an e-mail.
The crash occurred near the Route 137 overpass at Exit 85, said Harwich Firefighter Zach Bengston in a brief telephone interview.
According to State Police, the crash involved a 2021 Subaru Forester, driven by a 53-year-old Somerset man, and a 2022 Peterbilt box truck, which was driven by a 27-year-old West Yarmouth man.
Advertisement
The Somerset man was taken by ambulance and then transferred to a medical helicopter and flown to Rhode Island Hospital, State Police said.
His injuries are not thought to be life threatening, State Police said.
The westbound lane was closed, and traffic was diverted off of Exit 85 “while the crash investigation and cleanup took place,” State Police said. The scene was cleared, and all lanes reopened just after 5 p.m., officials said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.