Man slashed twice after fight over seats on Orange Line train in Back Bay

As the train was approaching the Back Bay Station, the two men allegedly fought about one of the men “taking up more than one seat” at around 3:30 p.m., said Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan in an e-mail.

A fight over seats on an Orange Line train turned violent Tuesday, when a man allegedly stabbed another man twice, causing superficial wounds, according to MBTA Transit Police.

“The verbal altercation turned physical,” Sullivan said. “One of the participants produced either a knife or a box cutter and slashed the victim two times.”

The victim sustained “superficial wounds” and was taken to a local hospital, Sullivan said. A Boston EMS spokesperson confirmed that Boston EMS responded to Back Bay Station Tuesday for a “reported stabbing” and took one patient to an area hospital.

A man and a woman with him fled the scene, officials said. The victim was “uncooperative” with Transit Police officers and detectives who were attempting to investigate the incident, Sullivan said.

Orange Line trains were delayed of about 15 minutes “due to earlier police activity at Back Bay,” the MBTA said on Twitter at 4:17 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

