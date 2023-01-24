Newton Community Pride announces Black History Month events

Gloria Gavris, Newton Community Pride board of directors chair, said the organization “is committed to bringing new citywide free programming to the city of Newton and grateful through the support of our donors to offer five free and accessible events celebrating Black History Month.”

The Black history programming is being conducted in partnership with Newton Community Pride , churches, and businesses, the nonprofit said in a statement.

Black History Month is being commemorated this year in Newton with five free events in February meant to celebrate the “spirit, history, and culture” of Black America, according to organizers.

The events are free, but preregistration is encoraged. Links to the events’ registration pages can be found at newtoncommunitypride.org/black-history-month.

Ron Sullivan Jr., a Harvard Law School professor and social justice advocate, will be the guest speaker at a screening of the film “TILL” at the Showcase SuperLux Chestnut Hill, 55 Boylston St., on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. Due to limited seating, participants are required to register in advance.

Jabari Asim, an Emerson College professor and Guggenheim Fellowship winner, reads from his book, “A Child’s Introduction to Jazz: The Musicians, Culture, and Roots of the World’s Coolest Music,” at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Road, on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

The New Art Center at 245 Walnut St. will host Black Art Celebration & Cultural Community Day on Feb. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. The event for children includes artmaking and the opening of an exhibit created by students enrolled in the center’s Martin Luther King Jr. vacation program in collaboration with artist Jamaal Eversley.

“An Evening of Blacknificence,” a program that explores Black lives, contributions, and culture, will be hosted at the First Universalist Unitarian Church of Newton, 1326 Washington St., on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The speakers will include two Newton religious leaders: the Rev. Devlin Scott of the NewCity Church and the Rev. Alicia Johnson of the Myrtle First Baptist Church.

The Nearby Gallery at 101 Union St. will host “Slam Theatre,” which will consist of slam poetry performances, short plays, dance, and readings on Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. The program, produced by Eversley, will address topics such as American history, values, education, and Afrocentricity.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.