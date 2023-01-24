Newton’s NewMo rideshare service offering all customers one free trip until Feb. 15

“This flexible, friendly, and affordable service makes it possible for people to get to appointments, to work, to public transit stations, and to school without the expense or environmental impacts of using a personal vehicle,” Fuller said.

The free ride is automatic when customers book their next trip, Fuller said in a statement.

Newton’s NewMo ride-share service is offering all customers one free trip through Feb. 15, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

NewMo, which is short for “Newton in Motion,” rolled out three years ago as a transportation service for seniors, and expanded to take anyone as a customer in October 2021. The service provided its 100,000th trip in January, according to Fuller.

Advertisement

In the past year, more than 12,000 people have registered to use NewMo, which provides more than 300 trips each weekday, she said.

NewMo operates in Newton from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; each ride costs $2. Riders who are on public assistance may apply for a program that offers trips for 50 cents.

New customers will get their first five trips on the service for free, according to Fuller.

People can download the NewMo Newton app on their mobile device’s store, or call 617-655-8019 to get started, according to the service’s website.

For more information, visit newtonma.gov/government/planning/transportation-planning/newmo

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.