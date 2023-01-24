Nominations sought to honor business leaders of color in western suburbs

They’re also seeking nominations for a separate list to recognize “Emerging Leaders of Color,” focusing on professionals under age 40 in the suburbs.

Colette Phillips, the president of Colette Phillips Communications, Inc., and the Charles River Regional Chamber are collaborating to create this year’s “50 Most Influential Business Leaders of Color in Greater Boston’s Western Suburbs,” according to a statement.

Nominations are open to honor the most influential business leaders of color in the suburbs west of Boston, as well as recognize the region’s emerging top talents.

The lists “are designed to celebrate, document, and encourage a diverse workforce in Greater Boston’s west suburban communities,” the statement said.

The emerging leaders list is new for 2023. The honors for the most influential professionals have been bestowed since 2020, and are modeled on a program Phillips launched in 2016 to recognize businesspeople of color in Boston.

This year’s lists will be part of an expanded report to help corporations and nonprofits find and hire top talent, recruit board members, and attract experts from across Boston’s western suburbs, according to the statement.

Phillips was among Boston Magazine’s 100 most influential Bostonians in 2022, and founded the Get Konnected! networking group, which runs cross-cultural events in Greater Boston.

“I also applaud the chamber,” said Phillips, “for making diversity, equity, and inclusion not only one of its core values but one of its key pillars for supporting its members and recognizing that in a global economy, a diverse workforce is a competitive advantage.”

Greg Reibman, the chamber’s president, said the lists also will serve as a progress report on suburban employers’ efforts to build a more diverse workforce.

“Once again, we’ll showcase the individuals and employers who are making a positive contribution to the economic and social fabric of our west suburban businesses and nonprofits,” Reibman said. “But we also want to measure whether our region’s employers have, or haven’t, fulfilled commitments toward becoming more diverse, equitable, and inclusive.”

Nominations are open for both lists through Feb. 6 at charlesriverchamber.com. Visit the website for more information about the nominating process and criteria for candidates.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.