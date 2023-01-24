Search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee resumes Tuesday

In addition, the statement said, the State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit will “begin searching several ponds in the rural area,” and state Environmental Police will assist in that effort.

In a statement, the agency said the State Police Special Emergency Response Team and a K-9 unit will keep searching a vast wooded area near Tee’s home.

Authorities are resuming their search Tuesday for 35-year-old Brittany Tee, a Brookfield woman who went missing Jan. 10, State Police said.

Meanwhile, officials said, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early’s office and detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Tee’s disappearance.

“Ms. Tee has not been seen or heard from since she left her Brookfield home on foot on the night of Jan. 10,” the statement said. “Anyone who may have seen Ms. Tee or has information about her is urged to call the investigation’s tip line at 508-453-7589.”

Authorities said previously that they found no sign of Tee Saturday after scouring more than 250 acres near her home.

Tee was last seen about 8:30 p.m. on Jan 10, when she was leaving a Main Street home near Lewis Field on foot. Her family reported her missing Jan. 13. Tee is 5 feet 6 inches tall, has brown hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots at the time she disappeared.

The investigation remains a missing person’s case, Early said during a press conference in Brookfield early Saturday afternoon.

“Everyone’s hoping that she is still alive,” Early said. “And if anyone knows any information with regards to [Tee], please give us a call.”

Brittany Tee missing flier. Mass. State Police





