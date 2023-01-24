SJC refuses to grant new trial for man convicted in 1986 slaying of 79-year-old man in Middleborough trailer

Clutched in the left hand of the victim, 79-year-old Lewis Jennings, was five strands of human hair and a State Police official testified that there was 1 in 4,500 chance two of those strands matched Eagles. Jennings was killed on July 30, 1986, and the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and strangulation by ligature, according to the SJC and Globe reporting on the crime.

Michael J. Eagles, who said he was under the influence of drugs during the slaying in a 1989 Boston Globe Magazine story, had argued that Plymouth County prosecutors relied too heavily on now discredited science during the trial that lead to his conviction for first degree murder.

The state’s high court Tuesday refused to grant a new trial for a Plymouth County man convicted of participating in the 1986 murder of an elderly man found beaten and strangled with a pillow case tied around his throat inside the trailer where he lived in Middleborough.

But, Eagles’ current lawyer argued before the SJC and in court papers that forensic experts have since concluded the hair analysis used during the trial is no longer considered valid science.

Writing for the unanimous Supreme Judicial Court, Justice Elspeth B. Cypher said the defense was correct, that the use of hair evidence during Eagles’ trial in Plymouth Superior Court was a mistake given that current scientific research has shown it was not as reliable as experts once believed.

The question the SJC had to then answer, Elspeth wrote, was whether the flawed science played a key role in the jury’s decision to convict Eagles of a crime that carries an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The SJC said it did not.

“Contrary to the defendant’s argument, the hair found in the victim’s hand at the scene of the crime was not the only piece of physical evidence linking the defendant to the crime,” Cypher wrote.

But, while Eagles claimed to have only been a lookout as an acquaintance attacked Jennings, Cypher said there was other compelling forensic evidence that strongly linked Eagles to the elderly man’s murder. (The acquaintance, Jeffrey Roberio, was tried separately and convicted of first degree murder.)

The SJC said a bloody footprint on a pillowcase on the floor of the living room matched Eagles’ left sneaker, blood found on his pants matched the victim’s blood type and blood was found on his shirt and sneakers after the crime.

“The hair evidence merely was cumulative of the other significant physical evidence that demonstrated the defendant’s involvement in the armed robbery and murder of the victim,’' Cypher wrote.

Moreover, Cypher wrote, the evidence was sufficient to convict Eagles under the legal theory of joint venture.

“The defendant’s failure to render aid to the victim, telephone 911, or disassociate himself from Roberio and the joint venture in some other way also supports the jury’s rational inference that the defendant possessed the requisite intent for armed robbery and felony-murder,” Cypher wrote. “We affirm the denial of the defendant’s motion for a new trial.”





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.