State grants will help spread word on fire prevention

Stoneham has earned new state funds to teach community members about fire safety and prevention.

The state Department of Fire Services awarded the town two grants totaling $6,658 to support fire education and safety programs for students in the Stoneham Public Schools and local senior citizens.

The funding, announced Jan. 4, will enable the Stoneham Fire Department to maintain existing programs in which it works directly with young people and seniors to inform them about fire prevention.