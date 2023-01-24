State Police and Somerville police assisting in probe of East Boston woman’s disappearance

“MSP detectives and Somerville Police are assisting in this investigation,” State Police tweeted Tuesday. “Ms. Rojas was reportedly dropped off in Somerville the day she was last seen. @bostonpolice are leading the investigation; anyone w/ info is asked to call 911 or BPD at (617) 343-4324 or 1-800-494-TIPS.”

State Police confirmed via Twitter that the two law enforcement agencies are helping in the probe, which Boston police are leading.

Somerville and State Police are providing assistance in the investigation into the disappearance of 41-year-old Reina Carolina Morales Rojas, an East Boston woman who went missing in November, officials said Tuesday.

A Somerville police spokesperson referred questions to the Middlesex district attorney’s office. A request for comment was sent Tuesday afternoon to a spokesperson for that office.

Rojas was last seen Nov. 26 getting into a car around 9 p.m. “in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston and [later being] dropped off in Somerville,” Boston police have said previously.

She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, according to authorities.

A Boston police spokesperson said the case remains under investigation but the department had no updates to release Tuesday.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson, said in a statement that he had nothing to add beyond the agency’s Twitter announcement, except “that we are actively assisting Boston Police with their investigation.”

