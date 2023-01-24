Steamship Authority made web adjustments to improve wait time on reservations for Martha’s Vineyard

Earlier at 5:13 a.m., the authority had tweeted that it reloaded the online “waiting queue” for reservations, and that the site was “functioning normally.”

By 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the authority said, it had processed some 13,800 transactions, defined as either a one-way or round-trip reservation.

Customers looking to book summer ferry tickets to Martha’s Vineyard on the Steamship Authority encountered delays Tuesday morning, but those were reduced when the agency made some web adjustments, officials said via Twitter.

Then at 5:45 a.m., the authority said some customers were reporting their position in the virtual line hadn’t budged.

“[W]e’re investigating reports from some users that their waiting room position has not changed,” the authority tweeted. “We have made nearly 4,000 transactions thus far and our servers are well under capacity.”

As of 6:30 a.m., the authority tweeted, officials had processed 7,300 transactions.

But more lags were reported 45 minutes later.

“We’re slowly decreasing the number of people who can be on the site at one time in response to reports of slowdowns once people get past the waiting room,” the authority tweeted at 7:15 a.m. “We’re at about 9,500 transactions thus far.”

The transaction tally had jumped to roughly 11,500 as of 8 a.m., and 13,800 transactions as of 8:30 a.m.

“We are seeing greatly improved performance on the website after decreasing the site load,” the authority tweeted at 8:37 a.m. “We’re at 13,800 transactions.”

The authority opened its schedule Tuesday to book ferry tickets to the Vineyard from May 18, 2023 to Oct. 23, 2023.

Last week, the authority had opened up bookings on its website for summer trips to Nantucket, and customers dealt with similar delays.

“We know many of our customers are frustrated, and this experience is clearly not meeting the level of service we expect to provide,” the authority said last week as the Nantucket issues played out. “We are continuing to work on today’s issues and will provide an update as soon as there is additional information. Thank you for your continued patience.”

A request for comment was sent Tuesday morning to a spokesperson for the authority.

