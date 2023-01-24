These maps show how much snow to expect across New England during upcoming storm

A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning in portions of central and western Massachusetts, the weather service said. Heavy snow is possible, and total snow accumulations between four and seven inches are expected, with much of it coming overnight.

The upcoming storm is expected to be on par with other recent weather events in Massachusetts, with both a mix of snow and rain forecast across the state, according to the National Weather Service .

Coming on the heels of one winter storm, more snow and rain are in store for New England on Wednesday , with the highest amounts expected up north in Maine and New Hampshire. But Massachusetts residents can also expect to see some accumulation late Wednesday.

This map shows how much snow to expect in Massachusetts. National Weather Service

Areas in the western part of Massachusetts could see up to six inches of snow, including Greenfield and Fitchburg. Areas in the central part of the states, like Springfield and Worcester, could get up to four inches.

At most, about two inches are expected in Boston, with even less snow likely in the southeastern part of the state. Forecasters said in an online discussion that towns and cities located on the coast are more likely to see a snow and rain mix.

Wind gusts could also reach as high as 35 miles per hour. Forecasters are warning that the hazardous conditions are likely to impact the evening commute Wednesday, along with the morning commute Thursday.

There is also a risk of snow and sleet in Massachusetts during the storm, with the western and central part of the state likely to receive to see the highest impact.

This map shows the risk of snow and sleet. National Weather Service

In Rhode Island, residents can also expect to see snow. While Burrillville and Foster could get around four inches of snow, Providence is likely to only see about two inches.

This map shows how much snow to expect in Rhode Island. National Weather Service

The storm is likely to only have minor impacts in Massachusetts. Drivers are urged to use caution while driving in these conditions.

This map shows the potential impacts of the storm. National Weather Service

Meanwhile, New Englanders in New Hampshire and Maine could get walloped again on Wednesday, with heavy amounts of snow expected. A winter storm watch is in effect for the vast majority of each state from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

Low pressure will bring a round of moderate to heavy snow late Wednesday afternoon and evening, the weather service said. The snow is likely to arrive during the evening commute across the southern areas.

Significant snow accumulation is likely, especially across the northern and interior areas, which could see up to a foot of snow in some parts. Some mixed wintry precipitation is expected across the interior and coastal areas.

What to expect from Wednesday's storm in Maine and New Hampshire. National Weather Service

In portions of south central, southwest, west central, and western Maine, along with portions of northern New Hampshire, heavy snow and mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulations greater than six inches, along with minor ice accumulations, are likely.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 45 miles per hour along the coastline and across the higher terrain, the weather service said. The gusts could potentially bring down tree branches.

This map shows how much snow to expect in Maine and New Hampshire. National Weather Service

In New Hampshire, the central part of the state is likely to receive the greatest snow accumulation, including North Conway, which could see up to 18 inches of snow. Laconia and Plymouth could both get up to a foot of snow. Meanwhile, the southern part of the state is expected to receive around four inches or so of snow.

This map shows how much snow to expect in New Hampshire. National Weather Service

Back in Maine, both Bangor and Rangeley could see up to a foot of snow, while Portland may get up to six inches and Bar Harbor between three and four inches.

This map shows much snow to expect in Maine. National Weather Service

Roads are likely to become slick and hazardous, with snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Drivers around the region are urged to use extra caution if they must travel.

Potential impacts from the storm. National Weather Service

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.