Thousands remain without out power in New England as region prepares for a second storm to hit Wednesday

Central Maine Power reported that 36,000 customers in that state were without power and Eversource, the largest utility in New Hampshire said 59,000 were waiting for power to be restored, according to outage maps from both companies.

In Massachusetts, around 17,000 customers — primarily in Middlesex, Worcester, and Franklin counties — were still without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Thousands of customers remained without power across New England and several school systems delaying opening Tuesday as the region worked to recover from a long-duration winter storm.

According to the National Weather Service in Boston, Tuesday’s temperatures will continue to dip and feel like they are in the 20s by afternoon, before another weather system begins to move into the region later Wednesday, bringing snow and rain.

Advertisement

In Eastern Massachusetts, rain showers on Monday afternoon turned to heavy, wet snow that fell at a rate of an inch per hour in some communities, from the northern areas of Middlesex and Essex counties down into Bristol County and northern Rhode Island.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The snow tapered off Monday evening, but schools in Worcester, Rockport and Stoneham were among the several systems that delayed opened Tuesday as they worked to clean up.

Communities in Western and Central Massachusetts reported the highest snowfall totals Monday. Williamstown led the state with 10.5 inches as of 9 p.m., according to the weather service.

Meanwhile, Etna, Maine, saw the highest snowfall total across the Northeast with 17.2 inches, followed by Sunapee, N.H., with 17 inches, and Townshend, Vt., at 14.5 inches, according to the weather service. The highest total in Rhode Island was the 3.9 inches that fell in Cumberland, the weather service reported.

Boston had 2.1 inches of snow by about 7:15 p.m., while Worcester had about 4 inches reported at 5 p.m., according to the weather service.

Advertisement

State Police in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine on Monday responded to dozens of crashes as cars slid and spun off slick roads and highways, including one on Interstate 95 in West Warwick, R.I., that resulted in the death of the driver, identified as 25-year-old Beatrice J. Batista of Central Falls, R.I.

The second storm is expected to arrive Wednesday evening and persist into Thursday, the weather service said. “This next storm will pack a “front end punch”, with most accumulation occurring overnight,” forecasters wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.