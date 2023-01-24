Two-alarm house fire in Ludlow caused by person smoking near medical oxygen machine, officials say

A house fire that injured two people in Ludlow Saturday was caused by a person smoking near a medical oxygen machine, fire officials said.

“There’s no truly safe way to smoke, and it’s especially dangerous to smoke in a home where medical oxygen is being used,” Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease said in a statement. “Fires can start easier, burn hotter, and grow faster in an oxygen-rich environment.”

Firefighters responded at around 6:20 a.m. to reports of a fire on Evergreen Circle, officials said. The occupants had gotten out of the house before firefighters arrived and were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.