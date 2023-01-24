Two-alarm house fire in Ludlow caused by person smoking near medical oxygen machine, officials say

A house fire that injured two people in Ludlow Saturday was caused by a person smoking near a medical oxygen machine, fire officials said.
“There’s no truly safe way to smoke, and it’s especially dangerous to smoke in a home where medical oxygen is being used,” Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease said in a statement. “Fires can start easier, burn hotter, and grow faster in an oxygen-rich environment.”
Firefighters responded at around 6:20 a.m. to reports of a fire on Evergreen Circle, officials said. The occupants had gotten out of the house before firefighters arrived and were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.
After an investigation, officials determined the two-alarm blaze began on the first floor in the area of an ashtray near oxygen cylinders and an oxygen machine that was in use, officials said.
“It’s important to practice fire safety when there’s medical oxygen in the home and especially important not to smoke,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in the statement.
Last year, two people in Massachusetts died as a result of fires in homes where medical oxygen was in use, and three died in 2021, fire officials said.
