Two finalists chosen for Ward 4 City Council seat

Two first-time candidates will face off Feb. 7 in a special election to fill the vacant Ward 4 City Council seat.
Contractor James Devine and labor attorney Joel Buenaventura were the top two vote-getters in the Jan. 17 preliminary election, beating out Matthew Lyons and Sharon Cintolo.
Devine had 318 votes, or 42 percent of the total votes cast; Buenaventura had 234 votes, or 31 percent of those cast.
Lyons missed the cut with 149 votes, and Cintolo had 53.
Turnout was less than 7 percent of registered voters, according to the city clerk’s office.
The position opened when Brian Palmucci resigned to become a district court judge. He had been on the City Council since 2010 and was in the first year of a two-year term.
Both Buenaventura and Devine have listed their top priorities as addressing traffic problems, keeping development in check, controlling property taxes, and keeping residents informed of things affecting their neighborhoods.
