Two finalists chosen for Ward 4 City Council seat

Two first-time candidates will face off Feb. 7 in a special election to fill the vacant Ward 4 City Council seat.

Contractor James Devine and labor attorney Joel Buenaventura were the top two vote-getters in the Jan. 17 preliminary election, beating out Matthew Lyons and Sharon Cintolo.

Devine had 318 votes, or 42 percent of the total votes cast; Buenaventura had 234 votes, or 31 percent of those cast.