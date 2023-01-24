Wellesley police officer hurt in multi-vehicle crash

A Wellesley police officer was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in a department cruiser Tuesday and was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation, authorities said.
“There was a multi vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Grove Street and Benvenue Street at 10:19 a.m.,” said Wellesley police Lieutenant Marie Cleary, a department spokesperson, via email. “One of the vehicles involved was a Wellesley Police cruiser. The officer operating the vehicle was transported to the hospital for evaluation and is doing okay.”
The crash remains under investigation, Cleary said.
Via Twitter, police urged motorists to expect traffic delays in the area of the crash site.
“Traffic alert: Grove St. is closed between Cottage St. and Benvenue St.,” police tweeted at 10:37 a.m. “Police, Fire and EMS on scene working a multi-vehicle crash. Expect delays.”
