Wellesley police officer hurt in multi-vehicle crash

A Wellesley police officer was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in a department cruiser Tuesday and was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation, authorities said.

“There was a multi vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Grove Street and Benvenue Street at 10:19 a.m.,” said Wellesley police Lieutenant Marie Cleary, a department spokesperson, via email. “One of the vehicles involved was a Wellesley Police cruiser. The officer operating the vehicle was transported to the hospital for evaluation and is doing okay.”

The crash remains under investigation, Cleary said.