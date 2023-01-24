Gun battle kills 1, wounds 8 at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A gun battle at an Oakland gas station killed one person and wounded seven others in the second shooting Monday night in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said.

Officers were sent to the scene on Macarthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. and learned there had been a shooting between several people, a police statement said.

The officers found shell casings at the Valero gas station but no victims. However, dispatchers learned several victims had taken themselves to local hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.