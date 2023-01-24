Three people dead in random shooting at Wash. convenience store; police searching for suspect who fled in car

SEATTLE (AP) — At least three people were killed in a random shooting early Monday in Yakima, Washington, and police are still searching for the suspect.

Yakima police Chief Matt Murray said the shooting was reported at a Circle K convenience store about 3:30 a.m. Monday, and responding officers found three people dead.

“It appears to be a random situation,” Murray said during a news conference. “There was no apparent conflict between the parties. The male just walked in and started shooting.”