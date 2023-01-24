6.2 acres in the Seaport: think of the possibilities

Bid process over convention center land is not serving the public’s best interest
While we agree with the premise of the Jan. 19 editorial, “Vacant Seaport lots benefit no one,” it ignores clear and underlying facts.
After pursuing a misguided and unnecessarily accelerated RFP (request for proposal) process with little notice, the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority received only two bids on a 99-year ground lease for three vacant parcels (6.2 acres) taken by eminent domain a decade ago. The MCCA’s public purpose was established in the orders of taking, recorded by law with the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds. By comparison, similar-sized parcels disposed of by other public agencies of comparable size have generated significant interest. This uncompetitive process deprived taxpayers of the best possible proposal, the best value for their assets, and their input.
Therefore, the public’s best interest is served by the MCCA reopening the bid process for the D and E street parcels for their intended purpose: to create mid-priced hotels making the convention center more competitive while creating meaningful hospitality jobs for a diverse range of area residents. Look no further than the Aloft and Element hotels for success stories nearby.
Nick Collins
State senator
Edward Flynn
Boston City Council president
Michael Flaherty
City councilor at-large
South Boston
Collins is the current chair of the Joint Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures, and State Assets.
It can’t be too late to invest the Seaport with real green space
Regarding the Seaport: Instead of another tower development and bio lab space, why not a park? A park would mitigate the environmental disaster of luxury apartments, office buildings, and commuters adding congestion and pollution to an area dotted with pocket parks. Trees add to air quality and mental health. Boston has the Common, the Public Garden, and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall. Wouldn’t investing green into the Seaport be a major achievement?
Susan W. Morris
Boston