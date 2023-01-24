6.2 acres in the Seaport: think of the possibilities

Bid process over convention center land is not serving the public’s best interest

While we agree with the premise of the Jan. 19 editorial, “Vacant Seaport lots benefit no one,” it ignores clear and underlying facts.

After pursuing a misguided and unnecessarily accelerated RFP (request for proposal) process with little notice, the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority received only two bids on a 99-year ground lease for three vacant parcels (6.2 acres) taken by eminent domain a decade ago. The MCCA’s public purpose was established in the orders of taking, recorded by law with the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds. By comparison, similar-sized parcels disposed of by other public agencies of comparable size have generated significant interest. This uncompetitive process deprived taxpayers of the best possible proposal, the best value for their assets, and their input.