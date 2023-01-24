Celtics lose second game in as many nights, to the Heat in Miami

After a Grant Williams 3-pointer pulled the Celtics even with 42 seconds to play, Bam Adebayo’s jumper with :20 showing put Miami up for good. Haywood Highsmith made one of two free throws with under a second left to produce the final score.

The Celtics followed up a loss in Orlando with a 98-95 setback Tuesday night against the Heat.

A Payton Pritchard 3-point tying attempt at the buzzer fell short.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 31 points and 14 rebounds.

Observations from the game:

Advertisement

⋅ Derrick White’s shot-blocking prowess continued at the start, when Max Strus thought he had an open layup before White swooped in and swatted it away. White was in the midst of a good all-around half before he collected his third foul early in the second and sat for the rest of the quarter. In a normal situation, Joe Mazzulla probably wouldn’t react, but considering how shorthanded the Celtics were the coach probably wanted to ensure he had White in the second half.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

⋅ Fouls kept either team from getting in a rhythm in the opening quarter. The Celtics committed four fouls during one grisly 28-second stretch, and the teams committed eight apiece overall through 12 minutes.

⋅ It seems as if more often than not, scattered and unsettled plays have good endings for the Celtics. In one first-quarter sequence, Blake Griffin ended up on his rear with the ball in his hands and no obvious place to pass it. But as the Heat scrambled to force a turnover, Griffin found Pritchard, who hit Williams for a wide open 3-pointer from the left corner. Yes, there’s some good fortune involved, but effort helps.

⋅ Mazzulla was forced to experiment with some unusual lineups given his options. At one point in the first half, Tatum was playing point guard, joined by Williams, Griffin, Sam Hauser and Justin Jackson in a no-guard group.

Advertisement

⋅ In the first half, Hauser was unable to carry his shooting momentum over from Monday night’s game against Orlando. But he found ways to be impactful anyway. In the final minutes of the second quarter, he had a nice blocked shot and a steal, then grabbed a rebound after holding his ground with good interior defense.

⋅ Neither team was able to create separation in the first half until the Celtics seized control at the end. They went on an 11-0 run over the final two minutes, highlighted by a 3-pointer and a 3-point play by Tatum, who also found a cutting Luke Kornet for a dunk. Tatum went to the break with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, and the Celtics went to the break with a 58-50 lead.

⋅ Tatum picked up his fourth foul when he was called for a push-off with four minutes left in the third quarter. It would have been smart for the Heat to hunt switches against Tatum to either lead to his fifth foul or get some easy layups as he tried to avoid it, but for several minutes they did nothing of the sort.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.