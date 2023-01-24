EMass girls’ hockey: Netting her 100th career point, Bishop Stang’s Lexi Yost headlines Players of the Week

Ava Buckley, Stoughton — The senior scored four goals in the Black Knights’ first victory of the season, a 5-1 win over Quincy/North Quincy. Buckley is the team’s only senior, and a second-year captain.
Riley Devlin, Falmouth — The sophomore accounted for all of the goals for the 10th-ranked Clippers in a 2-1 Cape & Islands League win over Barnstable. Falmouth is in the midst of a seven-game unbeaten streak.
Sophia Demeo, Shawsheen/Bedford —– The eighth-grader scored five times to power Shawsheen/Bedford to its sixth straight win, 7-5, over Melrose.
Samantha Crowley, Malden Catholic — In a 3-2 win over Bishop Feehan, the freshman scored the winner in overtime.
Lauren McPherson, West/East Bridgewater — With 14 seconds remaining in overtime, the freshman scored her second goal of the game to give her team a 3-2 victory over Scituate.
Lexi Yost, Bishop Stang — The senior, who attends Case, became the second hockey player in Stang history to score 100 points thanks to a five-point performance in a 7-1 win over Dennis-Yarmouth on Saturday.
