EMass girls’ hockey: Netting her 100th career point, Bishop Stang’s Lexi Yost headlines Players of the Week

Ava Buckley, Stoughton — The senior scored four goals in the Black Knights’ first victory of the season, a 5-1 win over Quincy/North Quincy. Buckley is the team’s only senior, and a second-year captain.

Riley Devlin, Falmouth — The sophomore accounted for all of the goals for the 10th-ranked Clippers in a 2-1 Cape & Islands League win over Barnstable. Falmouth is in the midst of a seven-game unbeaten streak.

Sophia Demeo, Shawsheen/Bedford —– The eighth-grader scored five times to power Shawsheen/Bedford to its sixth straight win, 7-5, over Melrose.