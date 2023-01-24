Joe Skura’s thrilling third-period pin helps Framingham wrestling secure Bay State Conference win over Brookline

Skura earned a thrilling third-period victory, down in the third before reversing his opponent and recording the pin for the Flyers (8-4).

Kizen Semprum (113 pounds), Dan Sullivan (126), Diego Rivera (132), Joe Skura (138), JoJo Alves (195), and Alexi Florian (220) each won via fall for the Framingham wrestling team in a 60-24 Bay State Conference victory over Brookline.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 138.550, Carver/Middleborough 123.3 — Katie McCormack won the all-around (36.25) and all four events, vault (9.3), bars (8.7), beam (9.05), and floor (9.2) for NDA in the win. Emily Lembo was second (34.5) and tied teammate Sophia Chavez on bars for second (8.6). Chavez took second on floor (9.0). Lily DeGiacomo came in second in both the vault (9.0) and the beam (8.5).

Advertisement

Boys’ indoor track

Manchester Essex 63, Essex Tech 33 — Nate Gardner set a school record and personal best in the 55-meter hurdles (8.61 seconds) to lift the Hornets to a nonleague victory.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

St. Mary’s 59, Cardinal Spellman 32 — The Spartans (5-0) clinched the Catholic Central title behind Ernie Panias’s school record-setting time in the 55 meters (6.76 seconds).

Boys’ swimming

Bridgewater-Raynham 90, Brockton 70 — Senior captain Cam Hogg capped off his undefeated dual meet season with victories in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, as the Trojans (6-0) secured their second consecutive Southeast title.

Duxbury 102, Pembroke 66 — Peter Coleman finished first in the 100-yard freestyle (53.22), lifting the Green Dragons (5-0) to a Patriot League win.

Girls’ swimming

Bridgewater-Raynham 87, Brockton 71 — Senior captain Jessie McNeil earned first-place in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke to help lift the Trojans (6-1) to a Southeast victory in their final regular-season contest.

Duxbury 100, Pembroke 71 — Noelle Sanmarco won the 100-yard breaststroke (1 minute, 7.90 seconds), powering the Green Dragons (5-0) in a Patriot League win.

Globe correspondent Matty Wasserman contributed to this story.

Advertisement



