Margo Mattes goes on scoring spree for Brookline girls’ basketball in Bay State Conference win over No. 4 Walpole

Walpole had no answer for Mattes, who scored a game-high 35 points to lead Brookline to a 71-65 victory over Walpole, who trailed by as many as 12 points in the game.

But the unranked Warriors had at least one thing going for them: senior Margo Mattes.

The Brookline girls’ basketball team may have appeared to be overmatched in its Bay State Conference clash against fourth-ranked Walpole on Tuesday night.

The Warriors (6-3) had to overcome a few costly turnovers late in the fourth, which fueled a rally by the Timberwolves (8-2). But Brookline held on, converting from the foul line at the end of the game to secure the conference win.

Advertisement

“The game was extremely exciting,” said Brookline coach Kendell Jones. “We really prepped. We had a great week of practice, and we really paid attention to details in terms of what they did well, and we try to take that away from them, and it worked tonight.”

Jones said the plan was to limit Walpole’s ball movement and restrict the Timberwolves’ movement to one side of the floor.

Geanna Bryant registered 12 points, and Jenna Lazowski added 11 in the win for Brookline, which relied upon its defense — in addition to Mattes’ 35 points — to secure the victory.

“You can miss shots all night long, but if you dig in on defense, you can be in every single game,” Jones said.