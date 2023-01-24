Patrice Bergeron’s late goal gives Bruins win over Canadiens in Montreal

Pastrnak (1-3–4) potted an empty-netter with 49 seconds to go for the 4-2 final. It was his 37th goal this season.

After winning a faceoff in the offensive end, Bergeron moved to the slot and forehanded in his 18th of the season off an initial attempt by David Pastrnak.

MONTREAL — Faced with a stingier-than-expected Canadiens squad, the Bruins rallied from a 1-0 deficit and pinned a 4-2 loss on the Habs Tuesday night at the Bell Centre, with Patrice Bergeron banging home the winner with 2:55 left in regulation.

The victory brought the Bruins their sixth consecutive win and improved their league-best record to 38-5-4.

Taylor Hall and David Krejci scored the other goals, kicking off the Bruins’ five-game road trip.

The Bruins, who battled back from a 1-0 deficit, moved out in front at 9:46 of the third period, 2-1, on Krejci’s 12th strike of the season.

Jamming at the top of the crease with defenseman Justin Barron, Krejci tipped home a puck that fellow Czech Pastrnak wristed toward the net from the blue line. Sam Montembeault, otherwise brilliant in the Canadiens net, was screened on Pastrnak’s long-range shot by both Krejci and his own defenseman.

The Habs were back with the 2-2 equalizer in less than two minutes (11:31) when Kirby Dach scored his second of the night. Dach beat Jeremy Swayman from low in the left circle.

The sides swapped goals across the opening 40 minutes, leaving it squared, 1-1, headed into the third period.

The Canadiens, owners of the worst power play in the league (this is not an hallucination), opened up the scoring with … a power-play goal at 9:11 of the second period.

Ex-Blackhawk Dach delivered the opening strike, connecting into an open left side after a slap pass from Mike Hoffman made its way through the low slot. Hoffman’s feed didn’t look intended for Dach, but it banged through the middle, the Habs scoring with only their ninth shot on net across the opening 30 minutes.

Hall’s goal, ending a drought dating five weeks (Dec. 17), also came on a power play, with Hoffman off for slashing.

Working the net-front position on the power play, Hall scored with a doorstep forehand bunt, the puck having died just short of the goal line off a Pastrnak attempt.

Hall has had all kinds of bad luck in recent weeks, often getting good looks and landing good shots, only to be left with nothing to show on the scoresheet. Perhaps his luck will change now that he finally potted his 14th of the season.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, displeased with what he saw from his forwards, began to shake up his trios in the first period and did it again late in the second, hoping that it would prove to be the spark to generate more skate and shoot.

In the first, he reconvened the Brad Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak line, and put Hall up at No. 2 left wing with Krejci and Pavel Zacha (switched to right side). Trent Frederic shifted to left wing on the Charlie Coyle line, with Craig Smith riding right wing.

In the second period, more of the Monty Shuffle. One combination had newcomer Joona Koppanen pivoting Frederic (left wing) and Montrealer A.J. Greer (right wing). Smith moved back to No. 1 right wing. And Hall was back with Coyle, only with Nick Foligno moved to right wing.

