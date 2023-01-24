Patriots to name Bill O’Brien offensive coordinator

The Patriots will name Bill O’Brien their offensive coordinator, a league source confirmed Tuesday morning.

It’s a return to Foxborough for O’Brien, who was with the Patriots in various roles from 2007-11, including offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in his final season.

A native New Englander and St. John’s Prep alum, O’Brien left the Patriots to take the head coaching position at Penn State, where he helped guide the program through the Joe Paterno scandal and subsequent sanctions.