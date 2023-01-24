Patriots to name Bill O’Brien offensive coordinator

The Patriots will name Bill O’Brien their offensive coordinator, a league source confirmed Tuesday morning.
It’s a return to Foxborough for O’Brien, who was with the Patriots in various roles from 2007-11, including offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in his final season.
A native New Englander and St. John’s Prep alum, O’Brien left the Patriots to take the head coaching position at Penn State, where he helped guide the program through the Joe Paterno scandal and subsequent sanctions.
In 2014, he began a six-plus season run with the Texans, leading them to four AFC South titles.
He was fired following an 0-4 start in 2020 and has been the OC/quarterbacks coach at Alabama the last two seasons.
Advertisement
Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.