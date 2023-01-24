Red Sox trade for infielder Adalberto Mondesí

Although Mondesí is a switch hitter, he is better against lefties, similar to Arroyo and Duvall. The Sox could use Arroyo, Mondesí , and Duvall for two spots, with Hernández’s flexibility allowing them to either sit Duvall and have Arroyo and Mondesí up the middle, or sit Mondesí and have Hernández at shortstop, Arroyo at second, and Duvall in center field.

Mondesí , 27, fits into the up-the-middle defensive mix with Christian Arroyo, Adam Duvall, and Kiké Hernández.

The Red Sox have acquired infielder Adalberto Mondesí and a player to be named from the Royals, the team announced Tuesday. Pitcher Josh Taylor is headed to Kansas City.

Mondesí is an elite defensive shortstop but a below-average hitter. He gives the Red Sox a run-prevention option while shortstop Trevor Story recovers from elbow surgery, and projects as a solid reserve when Story comes back.

Mondesí made his major league debut in the 2015 World Series and has played in 358 regular-season games, all with the Royals. He has made 241 starts at shortstop, as well as 64 at second base, 20 at third base, and seven as designated hitter.

He played 76 consecutive errorless games at shortstop, a Royals franchise record. He is a career .244 hitter with 38 home runs, 20 triples, 54 doubles, and 133 stolen bases in 159 attempts.

In 2022, he appeared in the Royals’ first 15 games but missed the remainder of the season with an ACL tear in his left knee.

Taylor, 29, was on the injured list for the entire 2022 season. He made eight rehab appearances (four starts) for Triple A Worcester and five (three starts) for Double A Portland. The lefthander owns a 3.69 ERA with 129 strikeouts in 121 career outings (one start)í with Boston from 2019-21.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney. Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.