Xavier Rivera delivers the heroics for Lowell boys’ basketball with buzzer-beating 3-pointer to upset No. 5 Central Catholic in Merrimack Valley clash

Xavier Rivera had only registered but a blip on the box score with two points scored.
But the Lowell junior wound up the hero after he finished with five points, tallying his third, fourth and fifth points of the night on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from about 26 feet out to lift the Red Raiders to a thrilling, 45-43, win over fifth-ranked Central Catholic in a Merrimack Valley Conference clash on Tuesday night.
“It was great,” said Lowell head coach Bob Michalczyk. “Good environment, Central Catholic is always a tough team, but always a team you like to beat.”
Lowell wins 46-43!!!! Last minute 3 from #43 Xavier Rivera!!! #ThisIsLowell pic.twitter.com/MxYBSCwPhr— Lowell Athletics (@_LHSAthletics) January 25, 2023
The Raiders (8-3) trounced Lowell in December, 77-47, but the Red Raiders (7-5) relied on a defensive team effort to halt Central Catholic.
Advertisement
“We were better defensively than we were the last time,” Michalczyk said. “We worked on communicating, rotating on defense, and worked on sharing the ball, and did a really, really good job of both of those.”
On the offensive end, freshman guard Alfred Vazquez and senior guard Javier Kirmil both had 11 points, with Kirmil knocking down three triples in the process.
“It was a good team win,” Michalczyk said. “Not one person doing better than the other.”
Eamonn Ryan can be reached at eamonn.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @eamonn_ryan41.