Xavier Rivera delivers the heroics for Lowell boys’ basketball with buzzer-beating 3-pointer to upset No. 5 Central Catholic in Merrimack Valley clash

Xavier Rivera had only registered but a blip on the box score with two points scored.

But the Lowell junior wound up the hero after he finished with five points, tallying his third, fourth and fifth points of the night on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from about 26 feet out to lift the Red Raiders to a thrilling, 45-43, win over fifth-ranked Central Catholic in a Merrimack Valley Conference clash on Tuesday night.

“It was great,” said Lowell head coach Bob Michalczyk. “Good environment, Central Catholic is always a tough team, but always a team you like to beat.”