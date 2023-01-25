‘Antiques Roadshow’ is coming to Sturbridge in June. Here’s how to get tickets.

There are three ways for fans to try to get tickets to the Sturbridge taping.

The tour includes five stops, including one in Sturbridge on June 13. The GBH-produced program involves expert appraisers checking out the items that people bring in and delving into the history behind each.

It’s time to dig through your stuff: “Antiques Roadshow” is coming to Sturbridge for the first time as part of its 28th season.

Fans can enter the “Antiques Roadshow” Sweepstakes via an online form. Two-thousand people will be drawn at random from the online sweepstakes, and each winner will be given two tickets. Each ticket entitles the person to bring two items for appraisal.

The second chance to get tickets is in the e-mail confirmation entrants get when they enter the sweepstakes online, so be sure to try that way first. The confirmation e-mail will contain a link to the Early Bird Tickets Contest, through which producers may choose up to 20 entrants based on information and photos they submit about the valuables they want to have appraised.

And the third way to try to get tickets is through the “Antiques Roadshow” Social Media Sweepstakes on Instagram. Up to 100 winners will be randomly chosen. Fans must follow the “Antiques Roadshow” Instagram account (@roadshowpbs) and leave a comment on its Sweepstakes post, tagging a friend and specifying which tour stop they wish to attend.

The deadline for the “Antiques Roadshow” Sweepstakes and the Early Bird Tickets Contest is March 13. The deadline for the Social Media Sweepstakes is Feb. 9. Fans can enter all three of the giveaways but will be limited to two tickets if they are chosen as a winner in more than one.

At each tour stop, the show will film three episodes, which will air in 2024. About 65 appraisers with expertise in more than 20 categories, from jewelry to photographs to paintings and drawings, will be on hand at each event, according to the show’s website.

Recent New England stops for “Antiques Roadshow” have included Shelburne, Vt., in 2022, and Bretton Woods, N.H., , and Middletown, Conn., in 2021.

“I am thrilled for the show to visit Sturbridge for the first time ever and can’t wait to see what local treasures await!” executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a press release.

Learn more pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets/rules/.

Abigail Lee can be reached at abigail.lee@globe.com.