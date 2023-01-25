How to celebrate Lunar New Year in and around Boston

ART AND PERFORMANCES AT PEABODY ESSEX MUSEUM Salem’s Peabody Essex Museum hosts a day of Lunar New Year events on Saturday. Tour the centuries-old Yin Yu Tang, a house originally built in China and re-created at the museum, or listen to tales from professional storyteller Limin Mo. The day will feature arts and crafts opportunities and a performance by the Gund Kwok Asian Women’s Lion and Dragon Dance Troupe. Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free with general admission, 161 Essex St., Salem . pem.org

Lunar New Year celebrations are underway — 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit — and the next week offers plenty of ways to mark the holiday in and around Boston.

ASCEND NEW ENGLAND CHAPTER Asian and Pacific Islanders can connect through Ascend New England, a chapter of “the largest Pan-Asian business professional membership organization in North America,” according to Ascend’s website. Enjoy refreshments and a performance by the the Imperial Lion Dance Team as you meet other professionals. Jan. 28, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., $5 students, $10 nonmembers, free for members. Simmons University’s Linda K. Paresky Conference Center, 300 Fenway, Boston. ascendleadership.org

LANTERN FESTIVAL CELEBRATION The New England Association of Chinese Professionals will host a lantern festival, a tradition that involves putting riddles on lanterns for people to solve. Held in the the Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association space in Newton, the event will include lunch, music and magic performances, and lantern riddles. Jan. 28, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., $30, $20 for members, free for guests under the age of 12. 437 Cherry St., Newton. eventbrite.com

CHINATOWN PARADE Head over to Chinatown for a parade of lion dancers starting at Phillips Square, organized by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of New England. Businesses in the neighborhood will leave out gifts for the dancers as they pass through the streets, to chase away evil spirits, according to Chinese tradition. There will also be a “Culture Village” at 90 Tyler St. where you can learn more about the holiday. Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Phillips Square, Boston. ccbaboston.org

CULTURAL ACTIVITIES AT PAO ARTS CENTER At Chinatown’s Pao Arts Center learn to stamp Korean cookies with the Korean Cultural Society of Boston, fold red envelopes with Boston artist-in-residence Lily Xie, or make your own puppet with the Asian American Brotherhood from Harvard University. Jan. 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. 99 Albany St., Boston. paoartscenter.org

LUNAR NEW YEAR CULTURAL VILLAGE The nonprofit Chinatown Main Street will host crafts activities alongside a lion dance performance at China Trade Center. Jan. 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. 2 Boylston St., Boston. chinatownmainstreet.org

WELCOME NEW YEAR AND ARTIST WANG CHONG Pao Arts Center will feature a recorded production of Beijing-based theater director Wang Chong’s “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang 2.0″ and a live discussion between Wang and local performer Lydia Jialu Li. Wang is in Boston for the premiere of his show, “Made in China 2.0,” presented by ArtsEmerson. “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang 2.0″: Jan. 29, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Free. Pao Arts Center, 99 Albany St., Boston. paoartscenter.org. “Made in China 2.0”: Feb. 1-12, Tickets start at $25. Emerson Paramount Center Jackie Liebergott Black Box Theatre, 559 Washington St., Boston. artsemerson.org

EVENING CELEBRATION AT MFA BOSTON The Museum of Fine Arts Boston invites visitors to celebrate Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese arts and culture. See the museum’s collection of these countries’ artworks and enjoy foods like banh mi, pork made with gochujang, and black sesame cake. The night will also feature music and dance performances and presentations on specific artists. Feb. 2, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. $5. 465 Huntington Ave., Boston. mfa.org

Advertisement

CELEBRATION IN QUINCY Quincy Asian Resources, Inc.’s celebration at North Quincy High School will present a slate of performances ranging from Japanese Taiko drumming to martial arts to magic. Visitors can also dine on pan-Asian foods at this event, now in its 35th year and back for the first time since 2020. Feb. 5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 316 Hancock St., Quincy. qariusa.org

