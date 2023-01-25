Justin Bieber sells music catalog to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has struck a deal to put his music under the ownership of Hipgnosis Song Management, an investment entity backed by Blackstone Inc.

Hipgnosis bought Bieber’s share of publishing copyrights, master recordings and neighboring rights for his entire back catalog, which includes more than 290 titles released before the end of 2021, Hipgnosis said in a statement Tuesday. Universal Music Group continues to own rights to the original recorded music catalog, according to a person familiar with the agreement.

Hipgnosis didn’t provide financial details. Representatives for Bieber didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Bloomberg reported in December that Bieber’s stake could fetch about $200 million.