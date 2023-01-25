The Sundance experience is back, and audiences are buzzing about these films

But there’s also a new buzz in the air. I’ve noticed it most of all during the screenings. Maybe it’s partly my imagination, but it seems that audience members are making more noise than they have during past years, reacting in real time to dramatic pivots and narrative revelations with loud squeals, gasps, screams, and cheers.

It’s been three years since the Sundance Film Festival has taken place in person, along a snowy stretch in Park City, Utah, and there’s something soothing about its return. Here are the same stages, the same marquees, the same confusing shuttle bus routes, and the same fast-food pizza slices in the lobby of the massive Eccles Theater, where many of the festival’s high-profile films debut.

My working theory is that viewers have been starved for the collectivity and community of the festival, and are eager to once again feel like a participant in an experience rather than a solo culture fan. I know I am.

Running from Jan. 19 to 29, this year’s festival has so far been a lively affair. Brand installations (the Chase Sapphire lounge, open to the public, is a go-to for free coffee) and studios (occupied by publications like Variety and IndieWire for talent interviews) dot Main Street — Los Angelenos in Canada Goose parkas flock here between screenings for sustenance and socializing. (On one occasion, I met two men who told me they had snuck into a premiere afterparty by pretending to be famous directors.)

Stroll down Main Street’s narrow, icy sidewalks and you might run into actual A-listers, such as Anne Hathaway (who stars in the elegant book adaptation “Eileen”), Emilia Clarke (who’s in the science-fiction satire “The Pod Generation”), or Jason Momoa (the narrator of the environmental documentary “Deep Rising”). But most of us aren’t just here for the celebrity star-gazing and branded tote bags. Everyone knows the movies are the main event.

Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich appear in “Fair Play” by Chloe Domont, an official selection of the US Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute

“Fair Play,” the feature debut of writer-director Chloe Domont, premiered to a packed house Jan. 20. Set in the high-pressure world of Manhattan finance, the film follows the newly engaged couple Emily (Phoebe Dynevor of “Bridgerton”) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich of “Solo: A Star Wars Story”) who are concealing their relationship from their colleagues.

One squeal-worthy moment occurred during the opening sequence, as Emily and Luke seek out some private time in a bathroom during a wedding. The scene takes a messy turn after Emily realizes she has her period and has bled all over her dress and Luke’s suit — immediately before the couple is supposed to take pictures with the bride and groom. The shock of the discovery led the audience to shriek in unison.

After that prologue, the floodgates were open; the rest of the premiere was a clamorous scene of whooping, hollering, and clapping. A genuine crowd-pleaser, the millennial romantic thriller plays like “War of the Roses” crossed with HBO’s “Industry,” the TV series set at a British bank. By Jan. 23, Netflix had snapped up the film’s distribution rights for a whopping $20 million.

There was a similar effect during the premiere of “The Starling Girl,” written and directed by Laurel Parmet and playing in the US Dramatic Competition. A more formulaic affair, the film traces the coming of age of 17-year-old Jem (Eliza Scanlen), a fundamentalist Christian in rural Kentucky who falls into an illicit romance with her married youth pastor, Owen (Lewis Pullman). The affair strains Jem’s relationship with her faith as she debates how something as pure as love could be considered a sin.

This is a quiet story, and both Jem and Owen’s struggles are sensitively observed. But partway into the film, after Owen receives a slap in the face from a community member, the house let out a loud hurrah.

A still from “The Starling Girl” by Laurel Parmet, an official selection of the US Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute

In this case, the audience’s cheer felt a bit odd. Sure, Owen had it coming; he was an authority figure to Jem, and there was an imbalance in their relationship. But both Jem and Owen are suffering under the strict mandates of their religious community, and cheering for a slap felt like a reductive response to a complex situation. It still felt good to let it out.

One could slot “Fair Play” and “The Starling Girl” into the ever-expanding sub-genre of Bad Boyfriend Movies — former Sundance premieres “Fresh” and “Promising Young Woman” are also part of the category — although both films are less interested in villainizing a single character than they are in exploring societal constraints and toxic male conditioning. These aren’t feminist revenge films, but rather subtle looks at how relationships can blossom or blanch depending on the circumstances around them.

Perhaps my favorite film that I’ve seen so far at the festival is also a portrait of a struggling couple, albeit a much more functional one: Nicole Holofcener’s marriage comedy “You Hurt My Feelings.”

I’m a devoted Holofcener fan. I often return to her earlier films “Lovely & Amazing,” “Friends with Money,” and “Please Give” for comfort. Having the chance to watch a premiere from the filmmaker in a packed house was like all eight nights of Hanukkah rolled into one. There was less squealing during that screening; all 1,2000 of us seated in Eccles were too busy roaring with laughter.

The film follows a writer named Beth (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) who overhears her therapist husband, Don (Tobias Menzies), saying that he is not a fan of her new mystery novel. Previously sustained by Don’s words of affirmation, Beth spirals into a crisis of confidence.

A still from “You Hurt My Feelings” by Nicole Holofcener, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Jeong Park

To me, the appealing thing about the film was its low stakes. The issues it zeroes in on are so small as to sound negligible, but they’re lived-in and familiar. I’d never seen a story so precisely capture the need for your loved ones to also love your work, and the bruised ego of feeling like they don’t.

I’m still chasing the high of that movie, but there have been plenty of other highlights. William Oldroyd’s “Eileen,” set in 1960s Massachusetts and based on the Ottessa Moshfegh novel, was a revelation, lovely and startling while retaining the structural ingenuity of the source material.

On the documentary side, Davis Guggenheim’s “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” has generated buzz, and Luke Lorentzen’s “A Still Small Voice,” which follows a resident at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City during the pandemic, is a critical favorite.

Other than “Fair Play,” the other big distribution deals so far are the mockumentary “Theater Camp,” which sold to Searchlight in a $8 million deal, and the acoustic musical “Flora and Son,” which Apple bought for roughly $20 million.

There’s much more to be said about all of these films, particularly “Eileen,” which was adapted for the screen by Boston native Moshfegh and her husband, Luke Goebel. Set in a small town in Massachusetts (but shot in New Jersey), the film viscerally conjures the dankness of North Shore winters.

I may be trapped on a mountain in a landlocked state, but watching their film on the Eccles big screen, I could almost smell the New England sea air.