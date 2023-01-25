Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Jan. 17) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A Western tanager continued along the bike path at Scusset Beach State Park and the Western grebe continued in Mashpee.

Storm-blown seabirds noted from First Encounter Beach in Eastham included 13 pomarine jaegers, an Atlantic puffin, 4 dovekies, 5 thick-billed murres, 89 black-legged kittiwakes, and a Northern fulmar.