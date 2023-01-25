Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Jan. 17) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A Western tanager continued along the bike path at Scusset Beach State Park and the Western grebe continued in Mashpee.
Storm-blown seabirds noted from First Encounter Beach in Eastham included 13 pomarine jaegers, an Atlantic puffin, 4 dovekies, 5 thick-billed murres, 89 black-legged kittiwakes, and a Northern fulmar.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, a late sooty shearwater, 10 dovekies, 62 common murres, 3 thick-billed murres, 915 razorbills, 120 black-legged kittiwakes, a common raven, a late tree swallow, 47 snow buntings, and 75 yellow-rumped warblers.
Other sightings around the Cape included single Baltimore orioles in Harwich and Falmouth, 2 chipping sparrows in Falmouth, 3 killdeer continuing in Centerville, a semipalmated plover and a black-headed gull continuing in Hyannis, a ring-necked duck x scaup hybrid in Dennis, single great egrets two places in Chatham, 2 Western willets continuing elsewhere in Chatham, a common yellowthroat in Eastham, and flocks of up to 11 red crossbills in several locations.
