Ayer restaurant evacuated after gas leak

A restaurant in Ayer was evacuated Wednesday evening due to a gas leak, according to National Grid spokesperson Michael Dalo.
At 7:24 p.m., technicians responded to 31 Main St. and worked with local officials to evacuate people, and as of 8:15 p.m. the scene had been fully evacuated, according to Dalo.
Officials are investigating the cause of the leak, and people have not been cleared to reenter the restaurant as of 8:15 p.m., according to Dalo.
Ayer police and fire could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
