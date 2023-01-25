fb-pixel Skip to main content

Ayer restaurant evacuated after gas leak

By Grace Gilson Globe Correspondent,Updated January 25, 2023, 23 minutes ago

A restaurant in Ayer was evacuated Wednesday evening due to a gas leak, according to National Grid spokesperson Michael Dalo.

At 7:24 p.m., technicians responded to 31 Main St. and worked with local officials to evacuate people, and as of 8:15 p.m. the scene had been fully evacuated, according to Dalo.

Officials are investigating the cause of the leak, and people have not been cleared to reenter the restaurant as of 8:15 p.m., according to Dalo.

Ayer police and fire could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.


Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video