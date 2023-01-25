Cohasset native looking forward to leading NASA mission to International Space Station

“This crew, with [Bowen], has three flights behind them; this will be his fourth mission. He’ll be flying with three first-timers,” Montalbano in a press conference.

The Crew-6 team will depart no earlier than Feb. 26 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, according to Joel Montalbano, program manager of the International Space Station. The mission will be NASA’s sixth flight with a US commercial spacecraft carrying crew for a scientific expedition, officials said.

Cohasset native Stephen Bowen said Wednesday he’s “looking forward” to living at the International Space Station for six months as the spacecraft commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission.

Bowen holds a master’s degree in ocean engineering from the MIT and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Joint Program, according to a statement from NASA. Between his three previous space missions, Bowen has logged over 40 days in space, Montalbano said.

The other members of the crew are NASA Astronaut Woody Hoburg, United Arab Emirates Astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos Cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, the statement said.

“I think we’re actually pretty well balanced, pretty well complemented crew,” Bowen said in a press conference. “Everyone seems to be able to fill in the gaps wherever we have them. It’s just and incredibly talented group of people.”

Over the six-month period, the crew will perform about 250 experiments to help develop technology for exploration, Montalbano said. The mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which utilizes spacecrafts from companies such as SpaceX to more affordably transport astronauts to low-Earth orbit and the International Space Station.

“Space flight is certainly challenging, it still is challenging here in 2023. We take that very seriously in Commercial Crew,” Steve Stich, manager of the Commercial Crew Program, said in the conference. “We are looking forward to a safe mission when we’re ready to fly.”

