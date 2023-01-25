In first State of the City address, Michelle Wu pledges to overhaul Boston’s planning process

“It’s thanks to the people of Boston that I can stand here tonight and say: The state of the city is strong. And we have the resources, the resolve, and the responsibility to make it even stronger,” Wu said, according to a copy of her prepared remarks. “As we look to the year ahead, our administration is focused on building a green and growing city for everyone.

Wu’s address, delivered Wednesday evening at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway to an audience of several thousand, signaled that her second year as mayor will be focused largely on housing, development, and climate goals.

In her first State of the City address, Mayor Michelle Wu laid out steps to overhaul Boston’s urban planning process, speed the city’s transition away from fossil fuels, and build affordable housing on public land, offering her vision on how to sustainably grow Boston back to its population peak of 800,000.

“Together,” Wu added, “we can build a Boston that’s more green than concrete — where housing is a given, not a godsend, and mobility is the minimum, not a miracle. Where the things we build inspire, but don’t define us, and where each generation shines brighter than the last.”

The annual speech offers Wu one of her best opportunities all year to make the case for her agenda. Her remarks make clear that Wu is not shying away from the most ambitious plans she laid out as a candidate for mayor.

But the speech also underscored how she plans to translate many of those lofty goals into the slow, step-wise movements of city government. She outlined new climate requirements that support ambitious decarbonization goals that she had proposed as a candidate but has not yet codified as mayor. And she described in detail for the first time as mayor how she will deliver a key campaign promise to “abolish” the Boston Planning & Development Agency, which is responsible for refereeing the city’s major real estate projects. The quasi-governmental body was created under state law, and is not funded by the city, though it is governed by a five-member board, four of whom are appointed by the mayor.

Building on a 76-page plan she put out as a city councilor, Wu said that in the coming years, she would begin to shift BPDA employees to a new city department for planning and design, which would dilute the agency’s relative independence and bring it under City Council oversight. She also intends to create a planning advisory council, led by Chief of Planning Arthur Jemison and including leaders on transportation, climate, housing, and the arts.

And Wu said that on Monday she will file legislation to end the city’s use of “urban renewal,” a powerful development tool that allows Boston to seize so-called blighted property by eminent domain. In Boston, urban renewal has an ugly history: the city deployed it in the mid-20th Century to raze entire neighborhoods, including the West End and Scollay Square, as well as parts of the South End and Roxbury. Her administration said Wu intends to preserve the city’s ability to protect affordable housing, and also create new mechanisms that will allow Boston to build infrastructure that can stand up to climate change.

Taken together, those changes would restore planning as a “central function of city government” for the first time in decades, Wu said in her remarks Wednesday.

“Over the last decade, Boston saw the largest building boom in generations: cranes in the sky and jobs on the ground. But that growth wasn’t harnessed for the benefit of all our communities,” Wu said. The urgency of the climate crisis, the pinch of inflation, and the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, have made it all the more important for the city to rethink how it plans.

“In this moment of need, we have an opportunity and an obligation to change how we plan for Boston’s future,” Wu said. “We’re charting a new course for growth, with people as our compass.”

On climate, Wu said she would soon require that all new city construction and major renovations be entirely fossil-fuel free — standards that will prove particularly critical in her $2 billion construction plan for Boston Public Schools, which is only getting underway. By 2030, she added, the city will end the use of fossil fuels in public housing developments, “ensuring that the families with the greatest need benefit first from healthier homes and lower energy costs.”

Wu also used Wednesday’s speech as an opportunity to highlight early achievements of her administration, as well as key figures within it. Among the members of her team she featured: Segun Idowu, the economic opportunity chief who as a baby, took his first steps while attending a daycare center in City Hall; Superintendent Mary Skipper, the daughter of a school lunch lady who became a teacher; and Chief of Human Services José Massό, who started as a lifeguard in a city community center and now oversees them.

Wu touted the work her team has done to make three bus lines free for two years, prepare the city for the month-long shutdown of the Orange Line, and house people who had been living on the streets in the troubled part of the city known as “Mass. and Cass.”

In a nod to one of her favorite promises — to get the big things right by getting the small things right — Wu highlighted another set of municipal achievements: 5,000 potholes filled, more than 500 tons of curbside compost collected, 53 inches of snow plowed last year.

Catherine Carlock of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.