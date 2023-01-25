Five suspects arrested near Ted Williams Tunnel after stolen car pursuit, State Police say

Authorities early Wednesday arrested five people near an entrance to the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston after they allegedly led police on a pursuit in a stolen car and rear-ended another vehicle near the entrance, according to State Police.

The agency said a trooper patrolling Route 107 southbound in Revere just after midnight spotted a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen out of Taunton on Tuesday.

The trooper, State Police said, monitored the Accord as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 eastbound toward Route 1A and East Boston, as backup units started responding. A short time later, officials said, the trooper tried stopping the Accord on Route 60, but the driver refused to stop.