How long will it take to find a new president for RIC?

Last year’s departures of Barbara Cottam as chairwoman of the Board of Education, and Tim DelGiudice as chairman of the Council on Postsecondary Education, led to an unannounced pause in the search process in 2022. Warner has earned rave reviews from state leaders since being appointed interim president last April.

Instead, interim President Jack Warner has had his contract extended until June 30, 2024, and the Council on Postsecondary Education as well as the office of Postsecondary Commissioner Shannon Gilkey are planning to issue a request for proposals to hire a firm to conduct a national search.

It’s been more than a year since former Rhode Island College president Frank Sanchez announced he would be leaving his job, but not much progress has been made on a search for his replacement.

Governor Dan McKee still hasn’t named a new chair of the Board of Education, but he tapped former state representative David Caprio to lead the Council on Postsecondary Education.

The search for an RIC president is expected to begin in earnest this spring, according to Beth Bailey, a spokeswoman for the Office of Postsecondary Education.

There was talk in some circles last year that former US representative James Langevin could become a candidate for the top job at his alma mater, but the council would have had to waive the requirement that the president hold a PhD. Langevin is now a fellow at Brown University and a visiting scholar at the University of Rhode Island.

The next council meeting is Feb. 15.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.