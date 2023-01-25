Manchester boy, 7, who sustained burns allegedly inflicted by father has died, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy. The results aren’t expected for several months, pending “additional studies,” the statement said.

A 7-year-old Manchester, N.H., boy who last week sustained severe burn injuries allegedly inflicted by his father died Tuesday at a Massachusetts hospital, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

Murtadah Mohammad, the boy’s father, was arrested last week on charges of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of falsifying physical evidence, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, authorities have said.

“The circumstances surrounding the child’s death are being actively investigated while the cause and manner of death is under investigation,” said Formella’s office Wednesday. “The Attorney General’s Office continues to work in close collaboration with the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office and the Manchester Police Department.”

Manchester police had said in a recent statement that Jaevion sustained “significant burns” on his face and body, and that officers were called late on the morning of Jan. 17 to an Eastern Avenue home for a report that he’d been burned and wasn’t breathing.

Doctors observed other injuries in addition to the burns, police said, and Mohammad was arrested Jan. 19. He hasn’t been charged with causing his son’s death.

“The charges against Mr. Mohammad are accusations, and Mr. Mohammad is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” said Formella’s office Wednesday.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.