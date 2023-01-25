Snow and rain are on the way again. Expect a messy evening commute

Precipitation is likely to begin between 2 and 5 p.m., with rain and snow. There may be some snow showers north and west of Boston earlier than that, creating some slick travel, but the heaviest snow and rain will arrive from about 5 p.m. onward. The exact time of the changeover determines how much snow you end up seeing on the ground. I think at Logan airport around an inch of wet snow is the most likely scenario. However, as you get north and west of 128 into the 495 belts, you’ll see a better chance for one to three inches, with three to five inches more probable heading towards the New Hampshire border.

Snow will fall late afternoon Wednesday before transitioning to rain this evening. Dave Epstein

Warm air will be flooding in on a strong southerly jet this evening and melting those snowflakes into rain. Some of that rain could be quite heavy and there’s actually a flood watch from Boston on south. The biggest issue may be street flooding in the city.

There will be a few hours of snow this evening, but by 10 pm most of southern New England will have transitioned to rain. WeatherBELL Data

There’s a wind advisory along the South Coast and some minor coastal flooding is also likely at the time of high tide in Connecticut, Rhode Island and the south coast of Massachusetts, around Buzzards Bay. Because the wind is coming from the south, north and east-facing beaches will not be subjected to any flooding.

Winds will be gusty from the south overnight. Notice the strongest gusts are on the south coast as the winds come in off Long Island Sound. WeatherBELL

The snow will be washed away by this heavy rain. Unless you see more than three inches, I think there’s probably not a need to really clean it up because of the warm air. Temperatures in the 30s during the start of the storm will rise to near 50 in Boston and even in the 40s north and west of the city Thursday morning.

Highs Thursday will occur in the morning before falling during the afternoon. NOAA

But then temperatures will go the other way as the day goes on, ending near 40 by dark and in the 20s when you get up Friday morning. Expect it to be chilly Friday with highs in the 30s but back into the low 40s for the weekend with some clouds returning on Sunday.