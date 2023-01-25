Storm starts with burst of snow Wednesday afternoon followed by heavy rains and high winds

“Areas of light snow develop this afternoon with a brief burst of heavier snow northwest of I-95 toward evening,” the weather service tweeted Wednesday morning. “Snow changes to heavy rain tonight and some urban & small river/stream flooding along with damaging wind gusts are possible across parts of RI/SE MA.”

The weather service said at 6:29 a.m. via Twitter that damaging wind gusts are also possible in areas of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

The second winter storm to hit this week starts with light snow Wednesday afternoon in Massachusetts and the region, with some parts northwest of Interstate 95 seeing “a brief burst of heavier snow” toward the evening before the precipitation largely turns to rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Street flooding is also possible, the weather service tweeted at 8:12 a.m.

“Snow develops this afternoon and changes to heavy rain tonight,” forecasters wrote. “The heaviest rain will fall across RI/SE...where 2 to 3 inches rain are expected. This may lead to not only street flooding, but minor river & stream flooding depicted in the graphic below.”

Snowfall totals by Wednesday night are expected to reach 1 to 2 inches in Boston, 3 to 4 inches in Worcester, 4 to 6 inches in Fitchburg, Amherst, and Greenfield, and 2 to 4 inches in western Massachusetts communities including Great Barrington, Pittsfield, and North Adams. Much of southeastern Massachusetts will see less than an inch.

“Snow arrives late morning into the early afternoon before changing over to heavy rain tonight before ending Thursday morning,” the weather service said in a forecasters’ discussion. “Gusty winds accompany this winter storm through Thursday.”

Motorists are urged to use caution if traveling on the roads, the Mass. Department of Transportation said.

“MassDOT advises drivers to check updated forecasts for travel Wednesday as a wintery mix of snow and rain will impact travel, especially on any untreated roadways,” the agency said in a Tuesday evening statement. “MassDOT will be deploying storm-related logistics as needed. Drivers should make smart decisions about when they depart, the routes they take and allow extra time to reach destinations.”

There were 2,527 customers in Massachusetts without power as of 8:29 a.m. Wednesday from the storm that hit the state on Monday, according to MEMA’s online outage map. Most of the outages were concentrated in the northern part of the state.

School district officials said Tuesday that there would be early dismissal Wednesday in Auburn, Clinton, Framingham, Oxford, Southbridge, Uxbridge, Webster, West Springfield, Worcester, and the Athol-Royalston, Dudley-Charlton, North Middlesex, Southwick-Tolland-Granville, Spencer-East Brookfield, Quaboag, and Wachusett regional school districts.

Crossroads Continuum schools in Marlborough, the Darnell School in Hudson, the Nativity School of Worcester, and the Southern Worcester County Educational Collaborative will also be dismissed early on Wednesday.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.