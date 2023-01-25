Two-alarm fire breaks out at Oceanview Nahant; no injuries reported

The first responding companies were at the scene at 1:36 p.m., and smoke was found coming from the kitchen within the banquet area, the statement said.

At 1:32 p.m., the Nahant Fire Department was called to the venue, located on Willow Road, after an alarm was activated for a fire, the statement said.

A two-alarm fire broke out in the Oceanview Nahant, a popular North Shore wedding venue Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from Nahant Fire Chief Austin Antrim.

By 2:10 p.m., the bulk of the fire was knocked down, and the fire was declared under control at 2:26 p.m., according to the statement.

There were no reported injuries, but the kitchen area of the banquet venue suffered heavy fire damage, according to the statement.

Firefighters from Lynn, Marblehead, and Swampscott provided mutual aid at the scene, and firefighters from Lynnfield, Revere, and Salem covered Nahant stations, according to the statement.

“Firefighters Papagelis and Canty arrived on the first engine and did an excellent job getting a hose line to the seat of the fire quickly. Their quick actions prevented the fire from extending further into the building,” said Antrim. “We are very grateful for the assistance from all of the mutual aid firefighters who are critical at incidents like this because our staffing is so limited.”

The origins of the fire are still under investigation. The Oceanside Nahant was unable to be reached for comment.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.