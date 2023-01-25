Two-alarm fire roars through Quincy home; no injuries reported

A two-alarm fire tore through a multi-family home in Quincy early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The blaze broke out shortly after 1:40 a.m. at a residence on Buckley Street, according to Deputy Chief Tim Burchill of the Quincy Fire Department. The fire began on the first floor before spreading to the second, and was completely extinguished by 4 a.m., officials said.

Burchill said a cat and dog died in the fire but that he was not aware of any other injuries.