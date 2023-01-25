Winning $31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Belchertown

The only winning ticket of Tuesday’s $31 million Mega Millions drawing was sold in Belchertown, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery.
The cash option on the prize is $16.3 million, the statement said.
The Stop & Shop that sold the winning ticket is located at 40 George Hannum St. in the Western Massachusetts town. The winning numbers were 33-41-47-50-62, MegaBall 20, the statement said.
Stop & Shop will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the statement said.
This is the fourth Mega Millions jackpot won in Massachusetts since 2002, when the multi-state lottery game was expanded and renamed, the statement said.
Mega Millions prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes, the statement said, and the jackpot prize must be claimed at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters located at 150 Mount Vernon St. in Dorchester.
