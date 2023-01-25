Winning $31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Belchertown

The only winning ticket of Tuesday’s $31 million Mega Millions drawing was sold in Belchertown, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The cash option on the prize is $16.3 million, the statement said.

The Stop & Shop that sold the winning ticket is located at 40 George Hannum St. in the Western Massachusetts town. The winning numbers were 33-41-47-50-62, MegaBall 20, the statement said.