Woman investigated as suspect in deaths of two children, ages 5 and 3, in Duxbury, officials say

Officers discovered three children upstairs in the home “unconscious, with obvious signs of trauma,” he said. A 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy were pronounced dead at a hospital. An 8-month-old was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment, Cruz said.

Duxbury police and fire were called to the home at 47 Summer St. around 6 p.m. Tuesday by a man who reported that the woman had attempted suicide by jumping out a window, Cruz said Tuesday night.

DUXBURY — A woman who jumped out the window of a Duxbury home Tuesday night is being investigated as a suspect in the deaths of two young children, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. A third child was airlifted to a Boston hospital with traumatic injuries.

The women and the children were not identified, and her relationship to the victims was also not disclosed.

“This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy,” Cruz said.

He declined to disclose further details, saying, “It is an ongoing investigation.” But he did describe the woman as a suspect in the deaths of the children.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she was undergoing treatment Tuesday night, Cruz said.

A police cruiser was parked in the driveway of 47 Summer St. Wednesday morning, but there was no other outward sign of what authorities said had taken place inside the single-family home. A white pickup truck was parked in the driveway alongside a Kia SUV. Next to the driveway was a boat wrapped for the winter season.

Children’s playground equipment could be seen in the backyard behind a white picket fence.

Tom McGrath lives nearby and was walking his dog Ginger on Summer Street. He said he passes the house every day and was shocked to learn about what had happened.

They’re “so young,” he said. It’s “very sad.”

“It’s sort of like, how can this happen around here?” he said.

McGrath said he will be thinking about the young victims and offered his prayers.

“Prayers, especially for the baby,” he said. “And prayers for what she was going through to actually do this.”

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the Duxbury Fire Department wrote that public safety resources from six towns were part of the response to the Summer Street home.

“Thank you to all the agencies who supported us during the last 12 hours. We used resources from six towns to help us in our response to this tragedy,’’ the department tweeted. “Please keep the family and all the first responders in your prayers.”

State Rep. Joshua S. Cutler, a Duxbury resident, tweeted about the tragedy Wednesday morning.

“It’s hard to find the right words for the unimaginable tragedy in Duxbury last night. Our hearts break at the loss of these innocent children.’’ he wrote. “There is lots of love and support in our community and every bit of it will be needed for this family.”

He also expressed support for the first responders who entered the home.

“While we await more details, we also send our thoughts to all the dedicated police, fire and EMS professionals who responded to what must have been a very traumatic scene,” he wrote.

Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone said the incident is not random and that town residents should feel safe.

“This is an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the community,” said Carbone at a Tuesday night press conference.

The large police presence startled neighbors in the affluent South Shore town.

Francis Turner, 77, who has lived around the corner from 47 Summer St. for about 40 years, said he had seen “a bunch of police cars” outside his home Tuesday night and gone outside to see which house was at the center of the emergency response.

“They just told me to stand back further,” Turner said of the police. “I just turned around and went back home. You really couldn’t see what was going on.”

Turner said he has never met the family living at 47 Summer St., and his daughter told him they had “just moved in not too long ago.”

